Obituary of William Francis Cara

William Francis Cara (85) passed away peacefully in Grass Valley CA on March 6, 2018 from a short illness. He was born December 25, 1932 in Sacramento, California.

A Celebration of Life will be held at Gateway Park in Penn Valley CA on June 30, 2018 around noon. Bill's family and friends are invited to share stories and enjoy a Barbeque. Local folks can help in the meal by bringing a side, appetizer or dessert, if they wish. We are providing hamburgers and hot dogs, buns,

condiments and plates & utensils. Kids can enjoy the creek, floaties and toys brought by Cindy, but parents should bring life jackets and bathing suits if kids go near the water, while adults celebrate memories of Bill (aka Pop).

Bill lived in California and Nevada before moving from Incline Village NV to the Grass Valley area in 1974. After working for Bill Schultz, he owned the Grass Valley Exxon on Colfax Avenue, giving out treats to the kids and posting a daily joke on the station blackboard. It was one of the last full-serve gas stations in town.

Bill was predeceased by his parents, William Howard Cara and Frances Bryant Cara Spahn and his first wife, Kristina "Sue" Gardner. He is survived by his children, Jeanice (Lynn) Deering and Christy Smith from his first marriage and by his former wife, Donna Alger and their children William Scott Cara, Kelli (Kevin) Knutson and Laura (Chris) Paul along with Donna's son Jeff (Lisa). He is also survived by his wife of 47 years, Cynthia Hutzler Cara and her son, Richard Lance Johns, and predeceased by her children, Louis Johns and Michelle Johns. He raised, and he loved all nine children, even teaching them to drive. Not an easy job for a parent! Bill is also survived by 25 Grandchildren, 16 Great Grandchildren and 1 Great-great Grandchild. He is also survived by his brother, George (Cathy) Spahn and sisters, Sara Spahn Shafer, Margaret (James) Spahn Poland and Susan Spahn Gaines.

Bill collected football cards and stamps, enjoyed guns and hunting in his younger days, was a rock hound, history buff, gardener, builder and mechanic. He loved to read (read the Bible every day) and watch the Giants and 49ers. His mother, Frances, instilled in him a love of God.

Bill was known for being tough but kind. The heart doctor (Dr. Baidwan) at Sierra Nevada Memorial Hospital spoke about Bill, telling his wife, right after he passed. "What a kind man. When I was working on placing a tube into his heart, he was concerned for me, concerned that he was cooperating, not being a problem. Yes, I can see he will be missed. He was a very kind man."