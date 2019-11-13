Obituary of William Elston Figara

“Wild Bill” Figara flew into the wild blue yonder for the final time in Grass Valley, CA, on October 29th . He was just shy of his 101st birthday. As resident of Nevada County for the last 20 years of his life, he will be greatly missed by his long-time partner in crime, Charle Lennon, her brother, Spencer Hoffman and his wife, Valerre, and by a long list of family and friends…including many employees at the local restaurants and banks he frequented during his very active twilight years. William Elston Figara was born in Oakland, CA on Feb 22, 1919. He attended Fremont High School and then helped to build Shasta Dam as part of the Civilian Conservation Corps. He attended Sacramento Junior College until WWII changed his life. He entered the Army Air Corps, becoming a pilot with the 16th Combat Cargo Squadron based in Burma. He flew over 300 missions and earned multiple Distinguished Flying Crosses and Air Medals. In 1945 he moved to New Orleans learn the stock and bond business and a few years later returned to Oakland to continue as a stock broker with First California Bank, then Sutro & Company and finally Shearson American Express. In the 80’s he founded his own company, Alpha Consolidated.

He married Angela Alioto, a San Francisco native, in 1952 and together they had two children, William and Missy. They enjoyed 42 years together until Angela’s death in 1997. Following her death, he moved to Grass Valley in 2000, where he met the second ‘love of his life” Charle Lennon.

Together, they shared many adventures, traveling and just enjoying life well into his late 90’s. Up in that blue yonder, he will now be actively harassing his parents, John and Maria, his brother Jack, sisters Mary and Vaille, wife, Angie, son, William, dear friend, Reni Simon and a whole host of family and friends developed from 100 years of life. He is survived by his daughter, Missy, grand children from his son, Billy and Camille and their three great grandchildren, and by his ‘second’ family from partner Charle, her son Cale and daughter Sally Kate, and their children, Cale Christopher, Nicholas, Beanie and Barrett. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews, grand nieces and nephews and many friends from ten decades of living. A final thank you to the three caregivers: Angel, Amanda and Rob, who helped “Wild Bill” move through the final two years of his life with dignity and more than a few laughs.

Per Wild Bill’s request, there will be no service. Donations can be made in his name to a charity of your choice.