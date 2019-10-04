Obituary of William Brooks III

William Foster (Hirleman) Brooks III, passed away on September 22, 2019 in Sacramento, CA. He was 62. William is survived by his wife Toni Kim Brooks of Grass Valley, CA, his children Nathan Brooks, Annessa Brooks (Kendall) and stepson Shane Spurr. He is a grandfather to Destiny, Allina, Brianna and Cerena. He is also survived by his mother Yvonne Wonders and siblings Vicki Hirleman (Lunt), Paul Hirleman, John Hirleman and Peggy Hirleman (Harrison). He is preceded in death by his father William Foster Brooks Jr, and his brother James Hirleman.

William will always be remembered as an honest and straightforward man. He spent his time riding his quad, gardening, building computers and watching Basketball. A Celebration of life will be held November 9th at Canyon View Community Center in the Sierra Room from 1PM-4PM. Please RSVP to VLL@aol.com.