Obituary of William (Bill) Stapp

William (Bill) Stapp was a man who led by example. His love of family was huge, and he shared his love of the outdoors and the great state of Wyoming with all of them. He cheered his children, grandchildren and great grandchildren on in every sport or endeavor. His competitive spirit was evident at the card table and on the tennis court.

He was captivating as he made heartfelt emotional toasts at holiday gatherings. His loyalty to hisloved ones was often tested but never wavered. His ability to put faith in something he had no control over was clear in his dedication to his beloved 49ers.

Bill passed peafully in the comfort of his home on Wednesday, February 28th. he was born November 10, 1931 in Basin Wyoming. her served in the Navy as a ME2 and graduated from the University of Wyoming with a Bachelors degree in Engineering.

In 1990 he retired from a long career with Pacific Bell, and enjoyed his retirement in Lake Wildwood for the remainder of his days.

He is lovingly survived by his Wife Carlene Stapp, His Brother Dick Stapp (Karen), his children Mary Kay Stapp (Mark), Dan Stapp (Kathy) Lisa Higbee, Shana Stapp, Viv Tipton (Mike), Noelle Farinsky (Dave), Teri Blazer (Robert), Chuck Clayton ( Jeanne), Sherri Garcia, Vicki Ornellas (Manny), Kelly Moore (Brian), 27 grandchildren, 19 great grandchildren and extended family. He was preceded in death by his parents father Ross Stapp, mother Dorothy Stapp, sons Joe Stapp and Rex Clayton, grandsons Joe Ford and Christopher Farinsky.

A Celebration of Life will be held from 1–3:30 p.m. March 18 at the Lake Wildwood Community Center's Oak Room, located 18955 Wildflower Drive in Penn Valley, California. In Lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of the Foothills.