Obituary of William “Bill” Lowe
William Lowe
William “Bill” Lowe – January 27, 1940 to April 28, 2020 Passed away peacefully in Roseville, CA to join his wife of 55 years, Nancy, who preceded him in death in 2017, his daughter, Julie, sister, Mary Francis, and mother, Mary. Survived by his sister Katie (John) Mitchell, daughter, Susan (Michael) Bradford, son, Tony (Michelle) Lowe, and daughter, Erin (Alan) Case, grandchildren, Chris (Serafin), Erik, Garrett, Meghan, Adam, Ethan, Ryan, Sarah and Molly, and great grandsons, Evan and Ezra, nieces Kathleen Casci, Dana Deily, and Angela Keller and nephew Bill Brown. Graduate of Nevada Union High School, Sierra College, and CSU Sacramento. Bill retired from CA EDD. His love for hunting and fishing were only superseded by his years coaching Carmichael Little League baseball, Carmichael Rams PAL football, and as a District 5 umpire for 28 years. He positively influenced hundreds of young people over the years, whom he loved dearly. Bill’s sense of humor was second to none. He is greatly missed. A celebration of life will be held as soon as restrictions are lifted for safe gatherings.
Support Local Journalism
Readers around Grass Valley and Nevada County make The Union’s work possible. Your financial contribution supports our efforts to deliver quality, locally relevant journalism.
Now more than ever, your support is critical to help us keep our community informed about the evolving coronavirus pandemic and the impact it is having locally. Every contribution, however large or small, will make a difference.
Your donation will help us continue to cover COVID-19 and our other vital local news.
Connect with needs and opportunities from
Get immediate access to organizations and people in our area that need your help or can provide help during the Coronavirus crisis.
Start a dialogue, stay on topic and be civil.
If you don't follow the rules, your comment may be deleted.
User Legend: Moderator Trusted User