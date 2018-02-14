Obituary of William (Bill) C. Personeni

After a courageous 3 ½ year battle with leukemia, with his family by his side, William (Bill) C. Personeni passed away peacefully Wednesday, February 7, due to complications after a successful Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Transplant at the Stanford Medical Center. He was 70 years old.

Per Bill's wishes there will be a private family graveside service.

Bill was born September 29, 1947 in Grass Valley. He attended Kentucky Flat School through the 8th grade and graduated from Nevada Union High School in 1965. Growing up on the Personeni Ranch, off Bitney Springs Road, Bill couldn't get enough of "the ranch" life. Every summer he helped in the cattle drive chasing the "moos" (as he called them) with his Uncle Phil and cousins to "Cow Camp" above Allegheny. Whether helping with haying at the ranch or alongside his dad building the family home, to Bill it was fun, not work. "The Ranch" as he called it was a big part of their lives when his kids were young. He built a sheep barn for his kid's 4H sheep projects. They have great memories of raising the sheep and showing them for many summers at the Nevada County Fair.

Having fun would be a consistent theme throughout his life and he always found the fun in any job he had. At 16, Bill drove logging truck for his dad. In the early 70's while living in Tahoe City, he plowed snow for the Division of Highways around Lake Tahoe by night and skied Squaw Valley during the day. He was a general engineering contractor and a heavy equipment operator working on jobs all over Northern California & Northern Nevada. He was a member of the Operating Engineers, Local 3. But above all Bill was an entrepreneur at heart; his ventures included a bottled water business and business ventures in Costa Rica.

Travel and adventure were in his blood. Some of the highlights: living and working in Kauai, a trip to visit the Personeni family in Italy, spending many winters in Costa Rica, driving the A1A from Miami to Key West, stopping at all the haunts Jimmy Buffett writes and sings about and sailing the Sea of Cortez with his cousin Joe Day.

After a wonderful 24-year relationship, Bill married Paula Stroh on May 26, 2013 on the Riverwalk in San Antonio, Texas. Bill was an amazing man and was loved by everyone.

He leaves behind many lifelong friends. He is survived by his wife, Paula, his daughter Courtney Personeni of Reno and son and daughter-in-law Tyler & Ginger Personeni of Sandpoint,Idaho. Bill leaves behind 3 grandsons, Vinny, Wyatt and Colton. Sister and brother-in-law Sharon & Roger Orzalli of Nevada City, brother John Personeni of Georgetown, aunt Roberta Day of Grass Valley and his numerous cousins.

He was preceded in death by his parents, John & Vernita Personeni, his grandparents Earl & Pearl Ingram and Andrew & Maria Personeni. Uncles & Aunts: Phil & Johanna Personeni, Lawrence & Betty Personeni, Louie & Antoinette Personeni, Mario Personeni, Tom & Ann Ingram and Uncle Joe Day.

The family is grateful for the amazing and dedicated doctors and staff at Stanford Medical Center, their ITA and E1 Units.

In lieu of flowers please donate to Stanford Medicine Cancer Institute or your favorite charity. Donations to Stanford can be made at 650-725-2504 or http://med.stanford.edu/cancer/about/help/make-a-gift.html Arrangements are under the care of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.