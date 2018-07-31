Obituary of William A. Reid III

William A. Reid III went to be with the Lord May 23, 2018. He was a wonderful husband to wife Tammy. He is also survived by daughters Racquel and Miranda Reid; stepsons, Jesse Poff, David and Vincent Carrillo; 4 grandchildren; sisters Donna, Roni and Theresa; brothers Mark and Walter and numerous nieces and nephews. Memorial services will be held at 1 p.m., on August 5, 2018 at 15135 Orchard Springs Road, Grass Valley. Bunnie you are greatly missed.