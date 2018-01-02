Obituary of William A. Norton

William A. Norton died peacefully in the early morning of December 21, 2017. Services will be held at 1 p.m., on January 4, 2018, at Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, 459 Hollow Way, Nevada City, California.

He served four years in the U. S. Army during World War II. When the war was over, he completed his B.S. Degree in Chemical Engineering at the University of California in Berkeley in 1949. He went on to be a Plant Manager at Durkee Famous Foods and then a Project Engineer at Jacobs Engineering. He loved deer hunting with his two dogs and gardening, especially tomatoes. He could fix almost anything.

He was predeceased by his wife, Kathryn, with whom he was happily married for almost 60 years. He was also predeceased by his eldest daughter, Kathy Luchetti. His legacy was his love for God and his family. His greatest gifts to us were his stories, wisdom and laughter. He was always laughing.

He is survived by his daughter Dottie Quijalvo; grandchildren, Eric Luchetti, Melissa Lorusso, Sarah Davis and Candace Luchetti; four great grandchildren, Mateo Quijalvo, Nathaniel Quijalvo, Hannah Lorusso and Jack Lorusso; sisters, Alice Clark and his twin sister Betty Clark.

He was preceded in death by his wife Kathryn, with whom he was happily married for almost 60 years, and his eldest daughter Kathy Luchetti.

He will be sorely missed by all.

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.