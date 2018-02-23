 Obituary of Willard Eugene (Gene) Myers | TheUnion.com

Willard Eugene (Gene) Myers passed away on February 15, 2018, in Auburn, CA.

He was born on April 17, 1930 in Salina, Kansas. After spending 4 years in the Navy, Gene graduated suma cum laude from the University of Texas, Austin. His business was in the financial sector of the semi-conductor world. His hobbies were boating, fishing, cruising and poker. Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Margaret (Mig) Myers; 4 children Dawn, Mitch, John and Leanne; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday March 3, 2018 at the Lake of the Pines clubhouse.