Obituary of Willard Eugene (Gene) Myers

Willard Eugene (Gene) Myers passed away on February 15, 2018, in Auburn, CA.

He was born on April 17, 1930 in Salina, Kansas. After spending 4 years in the Navy, Gene graduated suma cum laude from the University of Texas, Austin. His business was in the financial sector of the semi-conductor world. His hobbies were boating, fishing, cruising and poker. Gene is survived by his wife of 66 years, Mary Margaret (Mig) Myers; 4 children Dawn, Mitch, John and Leanne; 9 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

His celebration of life will be held at 2 p.m., on Saturday March 3, 2018 at the Lake of the Pines clubhouse.