Obituary of Willam “Bill” David Snell

Willam “Bill” David Snell passed away on September 30, 2019 in his beloved town at the age of 67. A celebration of life/Beatles dance party will be held Saturday, October 12 at 3:00 PM at The Oddfellows Hall, 212 Spring Street in Nevada City.

Bill was born to Robert and Rose-Marie Snell on February 12, 1952 in Santa Clara, California. Bill and his two brothers grew up as a tight knit trio, calling each other ‘brother’ over their given names, a true illustration of their love and togetherness. As a young man, Bill was connected to music and spent much of his youth in the Santa Cruz Mountains. As his love for music evolved in the 1960’s, Bill found himself drawn to the Fillmore and music venues which spoke to a deeper part of his soul.

In 1971, Bill drove to Nevada City to visit his brother Robert. Between the small community, fall leaves, and fresh air, it was love at first sight, and he had found his new home. Bill began his career as a Victorian Restoration Specialist and through the years established a reputation as a respected craftsman who formed many meaningful relationships.

Bill built a beautiful life for himself where he found love not once, not twice, but three times! Sandy, Wendy, and Karen played important roles in Bill’s life and brought him his most precious gifts of all, his children. Steffen, Greame, Chelsea and Sophie were the lights of his life. Sadly, Bill and Wendy lost their son Greame at a very young age. This tragedy forever influenced the way Bill viewed life and showed love and affection to the people in his world.

As an active member of the community, Bill joined the Clampers Club, was an original board member for The Center For The Arts, an Odd Fellows member and founded The International Music Hall and Bistro. Bill’s passions included live music, vinyls, cars (preferably old and fast), motorcycles, politics, history, art, ice cream, coffee, and long conversation. Despite his love of talking, Bill was an observer. He had a unique ability to make people feel heard, appreciated, and special. He will be remembered and deeply missed by many.

Bill is survived by three loving children, Steffen, Chelsea & Sophie, his two grandchildren, Pascale & Broderick, his brothers Robert (Deby) and Richard (Marlene) Snell and their families.

Please send any contributions to anti-Trump organizations.