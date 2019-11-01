Obituary of Wilda Gail Chilcott

Wilda Gail Chilcott passed away October 27, 2019 at her home She was 85. Per her request, no services will be held.

Gail was born in 1933 to Harold and Maude Ruby and grew up all over due to her father’s job. She went to high school in Sacramento, attended college and graduated from UOC Berkeley. She was a teacher for years at Kit Karson Middle School. She had twin boys with her first husband Dave Ramsey. Years later she remarried William Chilcott and enjoyed summers in Idaho and winters at her home in Grass Valley.

Gail loved her horses and dogs, her catfish, her home and her many friends. She was also a great skier and loved Lake Tahoe. Her twin sons Brad and Brook Ramsey showed horses and were active in 4-H where she took on an adult leadership role. She also became active involved in the RSR Sierra Riders.

Gail has lived a full life and had friendships with everyone that she met along the way spanning decades from her time at UOC Berkeley, married Dave Ramsey, raised twin boys, and being active in the horse showing world. Her next chapter was her marriage to Bill Chilcott. They summered in Idaho and wintered here in Grass Valley making new friends.

Gail is survived by her son Brad Ramsey who lives in San Francisco, CA, her dog Murphy and a host of friends.

She’s preceded in death by her parents, her first husband Dave Ramsey, son Brook Ramsey and her second husband William Chilcott.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.