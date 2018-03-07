Obituary of Wendy (Sunny) Holmes

Wendy (Sunny) Holmes of Grass Valley passed quietly Thursday, March 1, after a brief time at Crystal Ridge Care Center and under hospice care. She was 73.

Sunny was born December 10, 1944, in Brookline, Massachusetts, to Alfred W. and Elizabeth (Buffy) McKey Holmes. After graduating from Duxbury High School, she attended the University of Massachusetts in Boston from 1965-1967. She left for California in the late 60s, becoming part of One World Family in California, Maui, Hawaii, and finally Sacramento, CA.

She graduated from Sierra College in 2007.

Raised in Faithist circles based on the text of Oahspe, Sunny found herself at home in the hippy movement of the 60s and 70s, with its burgeoning "spiritual and psychic sensitivity" and its promotion of vegetarian diets. In Grass Valley she was a member of the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains. She retained an ongoing relationship with her Faithist friends.

Sunny was a bright, colorful and candid spirit, moving through the world with an intuitive awareness and an artist's eye. Her drawings, paintings and photographs found their way onto many cards to friends. Her deep ecological commitments, love of animals and love of singing found commitment and expression throughout her life. Her bright light presence will be missed.

A future celebration of life will be planned through the Unitarian Universalist Community of the Mountains.