Obituary of Wayne Lewis

Wayne Lewis died peacefully on December 12, 2018. A Celebration of Life will be held at 12 noon on Sunday, January 20, 2019. Services will be held at Unity in the Gold Country, 180 Cambridge Court, Grass Valley CA. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Unity in the Gold Country.

