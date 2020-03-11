Obituary of Wathada Thomas Phillips

Wathada Thomas Phillips passed away on February 29th with family by her side. She was 80. There will be a Celebration Of Life for Wathada at Twin Cities Church on Friday March 20th at 1:00 pm.

She is survived by her husband Patrick Phillips, sister Phyllis Webb Walker, daughter Shannon (Richard) Souza, son Greg (Connie) Thomas, grandchildren Andy, Daniel, Lexi,

and Izzabelle Thomas, great grandchildren Malachi and Jonah and her Grand dog Eden

Wathada was an Angel walking on earth, she loved the Lord with all her heart. She lived in Grass Valley for 54yrs. Wathada worked and owned her own Tax business for 35yrs in Lake Wildwood, where she became well known and loved by her clients and the community.

Please come join her family in celebrating this beautiful woman.