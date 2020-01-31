Obituary of Wanda Bork

Wanda Bork passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. She was 93. She was born to Frank and Zella (Barrickman) Radspinner in Ramona, South Dakota. After graduation, she took a position at the War Finance Division of the Treasury Department in Washington D.C. She continued to work for the U. S. Government in various departments – the Veterans Administration in Sioux Falls, S.D., the Department of the Army in Chicago, Il., Yokahoma, Japan and Honolulu, Hawaii, and the Bonneville Power Administration of the Department of the Interior in Wenatchee, WA, where she retired with 30 years of government service.

Wanda married Charles M. Bork in Sioux Falls, S.D. and was a devoted wife for 63 years. Mr. Bork was in the U.S. Army and the couple traveled extensively. Upon his retirement, they settled in Wenatchee, WA until his passing, when Wanda moved to Nevada County to live with her daughter and son-in-law.

Wanda was a loving Mom to two children, Dawn Caston (Mike) and Charles Bork, Jr. (Tina) of Waldport, OR. She is also survived by her grandson, David Gault, great grandchildren, Nathanial Gault and Hanna Bork. Included in her family are Gary and Carol Mullen and their children, of Wenatchee, WA.

A heartfelt thank you to Hospice of the Foothills for their compassionate end of life support and care during the final month of Wanda’s life….we are forever grateful.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.