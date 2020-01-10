Obituary of Walter Owen Creasey

Walter Owen Creasey passed away January 5, 2020, surrounded by family, in Nevada City, CA. He was 94. Walter was born and raised in Long Beach California but spent summers “cowboying” at his family’s cattle ranch in southwestern Arizona. He attended High School at Long Beach Polytechnic and as a teen, earned the title of ‘Handball Champion” of Long Beach. During World War 2, he served as a logistics and supply corpsman in the Army Air-corps. After the war, he married Annie Laurie Hogane and, using the GI bill, attended Cal Poly University in San Luis Obispo where he studied animal husbandry. Life took Walter on a different path from ranching and he spent the majority of his career working for General Telephone as a manager in Southern California. Walter and Laurie raised their two sons in the community of Naples, Long Beach enjoying family and the joys of southern California life. Upon retirement, Walter and Laurie relocated to Nevada County to be near their son and grandchildren. While he enjoyed reading mystery novels and swimming in his back yard pool, his greatest joy came from being a part of his grandchildren’s lives, acting as chauffeur, chef, toy asssembler and ping pong partner whenever called to action. He will be remembered by all who knew him for his light-hearted, fun loving nature. He is survived by his wife of 71 years, Laurie Creasey, sons: W. Corey Creasey ( Martha), C. Craig Creasey ( Jean) , Grandchildren, Corey, Mary , Annie, Ryan and Kyle, sister; Jeane Brown, niece Sandra Hensley, and nephew Brian Brown.