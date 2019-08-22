Obituary of Walter Dwight Webber

Walter Dwight Webber, 78, died July 13, 2019 at home in Green Valley, Arizona following a brief illness. A small service was held in Green Valley shortly after his death.

Walt was born March 14, 1941 in Fairfield, Illinois and raised in Colorado Springs, Colorado. He leaves his wife of almost 60 years, Victory, “Vickie” (Allen) Webber; his daughters Damaris Hochanadel, Bethany Macklin, Cambria Woodard, and Gabrielle Malay; his sisters Betty Green, Juanita Berry, LaDonna Freeze, and six grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by daughter Kimberley Webber, parents BB and Margaret Webber, three sisters Linda Kuyendall, Barbara McQueen, and Bonnie Walt, and brother Charles Pell.

He married Vickie in 1960 and moved to a 14 acre ranch in Northern California in 1969 where they lived until 2018.

Throughout his life, Walt’s renown for exemplary work and unparalleled energy on the job followed him. “No one could out work Walt” said a coworker of many years. He began working at age 9 and by age 16 achieved assistant manager at a grocery store. He worked in the grocery business until he and Vickie began a ceramic manufacturing company, Danavi Art in 1979. Their business flourished until health issues plagued Vickie and Walt returned to the grocery industry where he worked until retirement.

Walt’s passion was his family. Raising his girls included many hours together fishing in the wee morning hours, frequenting the auction, and parked at Drive-In theatres. With his grandkids, he’d sit for hours watching kid’s movies or lie with them on the trampoline star gazing all night.

He was full of playful humor and quick wit and his head thrown back in laughter was a common sight. He loved western movies and quoting John Wayne. As a man of unshakeable faith he leaned heavily on scripture as his guide for life. Walt was known for his boisterous spirit, big heart and readiness to help anyone in need.

In later years, he was often seen working the grocery produce section chatting with a mom while slicing ripe, juicy fruit for her children camped before him, juice dribbling down their chin as Walt with twinkling eyes, cut another “sample.”

Walt was dearly loved and will be sorely missed.