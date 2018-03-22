Obituary of Vivian Imogene Scofield

Vivian Imogene Scofield passed away on March 20, 2018 in Grass Valley. She was 92.

Vivian was born in Grass Valley to Richard and Viola Trathen. She was a Grass Valley native and represented the third generation of six generations born in Grass Valley.

She graduated from Grass Valley High School, and shortly after met her future husband who was stationed at Camp Beale. She married Edward Charles Scofield II in 1943. She was a war bride and subsequently lived in Salinas and Needles, and eventually returned to Grass Valley when Ed was sent to the South Pacific.

Vivian became a mother in 1945, and then again in 1948 and 1954 and her proudest role was being a Mom (and later a Grandma). While raising her kids, she was involved in Sunday School, Cub Scouts, 4H, and the Nevada County Fair, where she was proudly inducted into the Nevada County Fair Hall of Fame in 1997.

When her kids got older, she started working as a cook for the nuns and boarders at Mount Saint Mary's School, and she finished her career at the age of 75 as head cook at Sierra View Manor.

She enjoyed reading, trips to Reno, playing cards with her grandkids, cooking, and hosting family dinners every Wednesday night for more than 30 years.

She is survived by Edward (Carol) Scofield III, Richard Scofield, and Carolyn (Glen) Macdonald, all from Grass Valley; six grandchildren Wendy (Bill) Oaks, Edward (Jill) Scofield IV, Nicole (Chris) Hodge, Sara (Dan) Foss, Janet (Andy) Johnson, and Brandyn McCary as well as fourteen great grandchildren. She was affectionately known as Grandma GoGo by her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 49 years.

Services will be held with a viewing at 10 a.m. and services at 11 a.m., on Thursday, March 29, at Hooper and Weaver in Nevada City. A reception will follow at Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Nevada County Fairgrounds Foundation or Emmanuel Episcopal Church in Grass Valley.

Vivian touched many lives during her 92 years and we are thankful to be part of her journey. She will be greatly missed by her family and all those who knew her.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.