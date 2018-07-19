Obituary of Vivian Elizabeth ‘Liz’ Myers

Vivian Elizabeth "Liz" Myers passed away peacefully at home on June 22 at 2:22 p.m. She was 96.

Liz was laid to rest on July 6 at Sierra Memorial Cemetery in Grass Valley CA. Her memorial service was on July 7 at Calvary Bible Church in Grass Valley. A reception followed at the family's home.

She was born in Los Angeles on April 1, 1922 to Frank S and Ola V Gridley. She had a very happy childhood. She married Victor B Myers on May 9, 1942 in Pleasanton CA. They moved their family to Diablo in 1961, where Liz lived for more than forty years. She worked as a switchboard operator; volunteer usher for the SF Opera, Symphony, Ballet, etc. for more than four decades. She was also a volunteer docent at the SF DeYoung Museum.

Liz loved attending performing arts performances, viewing fine art, and traveling with family and friends. She also enjoyed arts and crafts, jewelry making, and china painting. She loved babies and children, animals, flowers, and everything beautiful.

Liz was dearly loved by her family and friends. She enjoyed a full and long life. She came to know the Lord at the age of 94, and looked forward to going home to be with him in heaven.

She is survived by her son, Victor P "Buz" (Lynda) Myers of Grass Valley, CA; daughter Lucinda V "Cindy" Myers of Grass Valley, CA; grandsons, Jesse P Myers of Forbestown, Joel M Myers of Penn Valley, CA, Abram G Myers of Grass Valley, CA, Benjamin C Adelmann of Sebastopol, CA; granddaughter, Alyssyn E Forth of Arcata, CA; 16 great grandchildren; and 2 great, great grandchildren.

She is preceded in death by daughter, Penni E Voit; husband, Victor B Myers; and sister, Lila V English.