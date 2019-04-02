Obituary of Virginia Beth Medlock

Virginia Beth Medlock left this earth for her heavenly home on March 31, 2019. Virginia was born on March 15, 1930 in Murphy, Oklahoma, to George and Verda McAdoo. The family moved to California in 1936 living in various areas of the state until settling in Grass Valley in 1946. Virginia graduated from Grass Valley High School in 1948.

After meeting Bob Medlock at First Baptist Church in Grass Valley they married as the first couple in the church on June 27, 1948, following a whirlwind courtship of just three months. They lived happily together in the house they built where they raised five children.

Virginia enjoyed working in her home and beautiful gardens. She created a home that welcomed all who visited with the smell of fresh flowers and home cooked meals and desserts. She spent many summers canning and freezing fresh vegetables from the garden Bob planted to provide for his family, friends, and neighbors.

Tradition was a very important part of her life and she passed many of those down to her family making holidays and birthdays a special time in the Medlock household.

Virginia also spent many hours at her sewing machine sewing for herself and her children with expert seamstress abilities, including very creative Halloween costumes. She was well known for her baking abilities including anniversary cakes for others and winning blue ribbons at the county fair over the years.

She developed lifelong friendships, (some dating back to high school), which continued until her passing. One of her favorite pastimes was playing scrabble with one of these friends.

She was the Sunday School Secretary at First Baptist Church Grass Valley beginning in the 1950's until her health recently declined.

Virginia is survived by her four daughters, Judy (Herb) Thomas of Grass Valley, Carolyn Medlock of Benton, AR, Susan (Jerry) Solimine of Carthage, TN, and Lori (Mark) Smedley of Benton, AR; daughter-in-law Debbie Medlock of Reno, NV; one sister Mildred Hurn, of Grass Valley; ten grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren, numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband Bob of 67 ½ years and son James Paul.

A memorial service for Virginia will be held at 11 a.m., on April 5, 2019 at the First Baptist Church Grass Valley.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.