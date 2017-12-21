Obituary of Virgil Arthur Lewis

Virgil Arthur Lewis passed away December 15, 2017 in his home in Grass Valley, CA. He was born April 18, 1930 in Vallecita, CA to parents Robert Lee and Theresa R. Lewis. Virgil was married to his wife Beverly August 9, 1952. He worked as an Engineer at the Tahoe National Forest and also as a contractor. Virgil was a member of the Calvary Bible Church. He enjoyed building, fishing and traveling.

He is survived by his wife Beverly Lewis of Grass Valley, CA; sons Danny (Pamela) Lewis of Libby, MT, Randy Lewis of Grass Valley, CA; sister Iris Preuitt of Nevada City, CA, four grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his mother and father, brothers Loren Lewis, Donald Lewis and Herbert Weber.

Memorial contributions may be sent to Hospice of the Foothills.

Arrangements are under the care of Chapel of the Angels Mortuary.