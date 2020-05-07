Obituary of Viola L. Stancil
Viola Stancil
Viola L. Stancil, a long time resident of Grass Valley passed away April 17. As a loving Mother and devoted Wife she worked as a phone operator as well as many years with the Grass Valley Group. She enjoyed embroidery, bowling and spending time with her Family. She is preceded in death by her Father, James Marchand and Mother, Beth Marchand.
She is survived by her Husband, Dennis Stancil, her two Son’s Joe and Dennis Stancil.
She loved her family and friends and will be missed dearly.
