Obituary of Vincent Macias

Vincent Macias passed away in his home, on September 6, 2018. He was born on August 5, 1930, in Newberry, CA.

Vince enlisted in the US Army in San Francisco, CA as a private on August 21, 1950. During his three year service in the US Army, he received a Purple Heart, a Bronze Star medal, a Presidential Unit Citation for good conduct, a Combat Infantry Badge, a Korean Service metal with 5 bronze stars, a UN Service Medal and n Army OCC Medal (Germany) where he was then honorably discharged from Fort Ord, CA on July 24, 1953.

Vince then attained employment as a main hub distribution truck driver for Safeway grocery stores throughout Northern California to the Oregon border. Vince always gave back to the community by serving in several capacities from Secretary to Treasurer to President and several other positions over the last 22 years for Higgins diggings Lions Club. In addition to Lions Club, Vince also served as a volunteer for the Nevada County Sheriff's Department for a seven year period. Family, friends and many of those he helped over the last several years will remember his "golden heart!"

Vince married his loving wife Noreen who succumbed to a long battle with cancer and passed on March 3, 2011.

Vince's passion over the last several years was certainly focused on his golf skills. Every Friday morning beating his closest friends at Black Oak golf course in Auburn, CA. Tee time was always set year round for every Friday morning at 5:30 a.m. regardless of rain, sleet or snow. He loved playing golf with his close friends!

Vince is survived by his son Vincent (Vinnie) Macias; daughter Teri Macias; sister Lucy (Macias) Gonzales and brother Ray Macias.

Vince and his family request that in lieu of flowers that any donations be made in his memory to the Lions Community Center located at 22490 East Hacienda Dr., Grass Valley, CA 95949. Memorial services will be held from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday November 12 at the Higgins Diggins Lions Community Center at 22490 East Hacienda Dr., in Grass Valley, CA. 95949.