Obituary of Victory (Allen) Webber

Victory (Allen) Webber passed away on October 19, 2019 in Phoenix, AZ. She was 76. A service was held shortly after her death.

Vickie was born May 11, 1943 in Akron, Ohio and raised in Phoenix, Arizona and Colorado Springs, Colorado. She leaves her daughters Damaris Hochanadel, Bethany Macklin, Cambria Woodard, and Gabrielle Malay; her sisters Jennifer Jenkins and Joan Haldiman, and six grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of almost 60 years, Walter Webber; daughter Kimberley Webber; parents Jonathan Allen and Damaris Brown; and five brothers Jonathan Allen, Mike Jenkins, Jeff Jenkins, Mark Jenkins, and Terry Jenkins.

She married Walt in 1960 and moved to a 14 acre ranch in Northern California where they lived until 2018.

Vickie was known for her sharp intellect, quick wit, classy style, and eye for beauty. She loved classical art and was a gifted artist, excelling in everything from sculpture to drawing and painting. She enjoyed horticulture and gardening and grew many exotic plants.

She also frequented antique auctions with Walt trolling for treasures where her mischievous humor would take over. Often she and her daughter sat sagging in their seats, laughing until they cried as Vickie peddled the mischievous merits of buying some bizarre item up for auction to torment her unsuspecting son in law. Vickie loved to laugh—and nothing was off limits.

In 1979, Vickie brought the “art” to Danavi Art, she and Walt’s ceramic manufacturing company, until health issues forced early retirement.

Vickie was dedicated to her family and spent her time with Walt and their daughters, talking, laughing, and shopping (until we dropped—she never wore out). She took pride in her daughters referring to them as “my beautiful babies” who “took after their mother.” Vickie took her faith seriously serving in Bible Study Fellowship leadership for many years. Her commitment to Jesus and her family framed a life full of fun and laughter.

Vickie was deeply loved and is sorely missed.