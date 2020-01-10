Obituary of Vicki Landucci

Vicki Landucci passed away January 7, 2020. She was 63. Per her request, no services will be held.

She was born on October 18,1957 and was a resident of Penn Valley, CA.

She was the beloved daughter of Patricia and Leo Landucci of Modesto, CA, loving sister of

Kathye Landucci of New York City, Teresa Landucci of San Leandro, CA, and Stephen Landucci of Clayton, CA; aunt of Kevin Serrao of Chico, CA, Katie Serrao of TX, Thomas Landucci of Danville, CA

and Chloe Evans of New York City; and great aunt of Walker Serrao, of Chico, CA.

She’ll be missed by her Fur Baby Tabbytha. She was a dear friend to many.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.