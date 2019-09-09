Obituary of Vicki Jae Sharp

Vicki Jae Sharp passed away on February 10th 2019 at 1PM; she passed due to complications with cancer. She was born in Columbus, Ohio; on the 30th of October of 1945, later in life she moved to California with her family and where she meet her husband and got married in December 1969, then they moved from San Jose to Grass Valley, she lived a long life with her husband and her six children, she had a hard time about seventeen years ago when her oldest son passed away at the age of thirty-one Ronald Fenton sharp Jr. that was really hard for her, as he was her first child/son, and then about two years ago she lost her second oldest son, at the age of forty-four Brian Matthew Sharp, but though it all she still pushed on and tried to live life to the fullest and she loved every holiday, she would buy new holiday decorations every year, but her favorite holidays were Halloween because it was the day after her birthday and her husband’s birthday is Halloween, and she loved Christmas, every year she would have a new theme for Christmas. Everyone who knew Vicki loved her, every year she would buy backpacks and fill them up with school supplies and donate them to the schools, which her family will continue to do so in honor of her every school year.

She was proceeded in death by her husband Ron Sharp, and her four kid, Nathan Sharp, Sara Sharp, Amy Sharp, and Beth Sauer, her son-in-law Adam Sauer, her grand children Arion sharp, Amara Sharp, Amadeus Sharp, Ronie Sharp, and Kadin Napitupulu and soon to be her newest grandchild Alistair Jae Sauer, her middle name is for her grandmother, and also her two little maltipoo dogs, summer and snuggles, and her grand pup Bowser.