Obituary of Vernon Lee Wilson

Vernon Lee Wilson passed in peace Thursday, June 28, 2018 at the age of 91. Preceded in death by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma Jean. Vern was a loving father and grandfather, distinguished professor of Medical Imaging, WWII Navy underwater demolition (Pacific unit), addicted fisherman, runner, skier, concert goer and conversationalist extraordinaire! Relevant and up-to-date information was expected when entering into a discussion with him and you might even hear it a second time. Music was in the background on most days while he was busy with projects and helping others. Exercise enthusiast till the end, Vern had the energy to get'er done and the heart to help when needed. He lived a happy life and has a loving family that adored him.

You had a great run here on earth Vernon, You were an extraordinary man throughout, although in the last years were yearning to be with your cherished wife, Norma. You will be greatly missed and spoken of dearly and often.