Obituary of Verlene Faye Loney Hayes

It is with deep sadness that we announce that Verlene Faye Loney Hayes entered into rest on July 11, 2018 in Auburn, CA. She was 85. Verlene fought a brave and steadfast fight against dementia for many years. She is at peace now.

Verlene was born on November 29, 1932 in San Jose, CA. Her parents were James Everett and Hazel Doty Loney. She graduated from Lincoln High School in San Jose and attended San Jose State University. She was married once, to Carroll Hayes, in 1954. Both families were of Mayflower descendents. They lived in the Cupertino area where their three children (Kim Everis, Christen Charles, and Juli Lynn) were born. In 1973 they moved to Sierra City to live on Hayes family property. Verlene moved to Grass Valley in 1979 and began her professional career, while finishing her Psychology degree at Sacramento State Univ. She worked at the Nevada County Mental Health Dept, Social Services Dept, and was a founder of the Retired and Senior Volunteer Program (RSVP) for Nevada County. She taught Gerontology classes at Sierra College and later helped local seniors with in-home health care.

Verlene loved to travel; cruise ships and Hawaii were her favorites. She enjoyed going to the movies at the local theaters with her friends, dancing, painting, playing with her grandchildren, taking care of her pets, and especially eating desserts!!!

She is survived by loved ones, son Kim (Cynthia);daughter Juli (Rob) Kaplan, daughter-in-law Geneva;grandchildren Tyler, Lindsey, Ryan, Christie, Steven, Alex, Samantha, Tiffany, and Nicholas; and great grandson Aiden.

Verlene is preceded in death by her parents; sisters Juanita and Lauda and her precious son Chris.

A celebration of life will be held by the family in the near future.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.