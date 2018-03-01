Obituary of Vera Marie Brown
March 1, 2018
Vera Marie Brown went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 25. As per her wishes, she will be buried at the Sutter Cemetery. She is survived by her husband of 41 years, a sister, three children, three step-sons, and a myriad of grand children. She enjoyed music, painting, poetry, and hymns. She will be buried on Saturday, March 3, at 10am at the Sutter Cemetery.
