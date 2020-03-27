Obituary of Umberto – ‘Al’ Soga

Umberto – ‘Al’ Soga passed away March 17, 2020 in his home. He was 94.

Umberto-Al was born May 8, 1925 in Zimela, Italy. His family immigrated to Iron Mountain, Michigan for the second time and shortly after that, then moved to Nevada City, CA

After his service in WWII he married Elizabeth Carey from Grass Valley and soon moved to Sacramento and then Woodland, CA. Working for State Farm Insurance. Father of seven children! Later in life he moved back to the Nevada City area where he shared his last 20 years with his friend and companion Phyllis Stroh.

Al will be laid to rest at St. Canice Cemetery in Nevada City, Ca.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary Nevada City, CA.