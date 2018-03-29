Obituary of Tyler Nielson

Tyler Nielson passed away on March 25, 2018. He was 17 years old.

All are welcome to join his family on Tuesday, April 3 at 11:00 a.m. for a Graveside Service at Greenwood Memorial Gardens in Grass Valley. We ask that those

whom plan to come consider carpooling to ease parking in the cemetery.

Tyler was born in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 17, 2000. In May of 2002, his family moved to Grass Valley. Tyler was always known for being athletic. At seven years old, he played football with the Nevada Union Jr. Miners, going on to play at Nevada Union High School,starting at the Varsity level for his last three years. From about the age of five, he played baseball for GVLL, continuing as a freshman to play for Nevada Union, where he also ran track for two years. He was a kindhearted, happy young man. He was dedicated to his sports, his friends, and his family.

Tyler is survived by his parents, Sean and Franca Nielson; his sister, Nina Bruno; grandparents, Pat and Julee Nielson, Karen Gloster, and Antonio and Antonina Bruno; his aunt, Kelle Hall and many cousins. He was preceded in death by his childhood dog, Jack. Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.