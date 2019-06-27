Obituary of Travis Scott-Tidwell

Travis Scott-Tidwell unexpectedly passed on June 14, 2019, leaving a large sense of loss to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He was born in Eureka, CA on December 20, 1987 to his mother Lisa Scott and father Denis Tidwell.

Travis enjoyed music from an early age, especially rap and country. He always enjoyed ceramics as well as other art and left many art objects and paintings for us to enjoy. Travis had health challenges from birth but he didn’t let it dampen his enjoyment of hiking and swimming as well as jumping on the trampoline. He was an excellent bowler and loved to shoot hoops. He also enjoyed watching movies and had an eclectic collection of movies and TV series. His current favorite series was The Big Bang Theory.

Travis is survived by his mother Lisa Diane Scott Kemph of Nevada City, CA; father Denis Tidwell of Fieldbrook, CA; his step-father David Kemph; brother Logan Scott-Kemph also of Nevada City, CA.

From the Humboldt County area, he is survived by his grandmother Sylvia Tidwell, and a long list of aunts, uncles and cousins. On his mother’s side he is also survived by uncles Dan and Rodney Marchetti and families, as well as many cousins and his grandpa Hap Giacomini. He was fortunate to have a loving supportive family in Humboldt and Nevada County who will miss him always.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents, Laurel Giacomini, Donald L. Scott and Orin Tidwell, as well as his cousin Aaron Marchetti.

To celebrate Travis’ life there will be a memorial gathering from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday August 10, 2019, at the North Columbia Schoolhouse at 17894 Tyler Foote Crossing Road in Nevada City, CA.

Contributions can be made to Neighbor hood Center of the Arts 200 Litton Dr. Grass Valley, #212, or the North San Juan Fire Department.

His family would like to thank the North San Juan Fire Department, for their quick response. Especially Shawn Olson who did everything he could.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.