Obituary of Travis Scott-Tidwell

Travis Scott-Tidwell un-expectantly passed on June 14, 2019 leaving a large sense of loss to all who had the pleasure of knowing him.

To celebrate Travis’ life there will be a memorial gathering from 1 to 4 p.m., on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at the North Columbia Schoolhouse at 17894 Tyler Foote Crossing Road in Nevada City, CA.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.