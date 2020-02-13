Obituary of Travis Jasper

Travis Jasper passed away on Feb 2, 2020 in his home. He was 36.

Travis was born on December 29, 1983 to bill and Julie Jasper in Santa Rosa, California. He married Rachel in November 2010. In 2015 a daughter, Aurora, was born.

He was a hard worker, loyal, with a big heart. He loved his daughter with everything he had and his dogs almost as much. He will be missed by all.

Travis is survived by his wife Rachel Jasper and daughter Aurora. His mother and father, Julie and Bill; younger sister Erin; and many more friends and family members.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary