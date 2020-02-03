Obituary of Tom Watson

Tom Watson passed away on January 26, 2020 at Sierra Nevada Hospital, Grass Valley. In spite of his declining health, he was always involved with the LWW community.

Whether he was golfing with the LWW 18-hole men, fishing in the Keys, attending sports events with his beloved sons, waterskiing the 26 miles across to Catalina Island, he lived life to the fullest. He was happiest when he was with his many grandchildren, especially out on the lake.

He spent more than 30 years in the electrical industry, both in the US and the Middle East as an operations manager.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Janet, sons Ken and Shane, step-children Krista and Patrick, 13 grandchildren and one great-grandson. He was predeceased by his son Tom, Jr. and one sister. Tom was born in Long Beach, California in 1944. He loved LWW and was a proud member of the Board of Directors from 2009 to 2013.

A Celebration of Life will be held February 22, 2020 at 2 PM in the LWW community Center. Donations may be made to the LWW Association Golf or Lake funds, 11255 Cottontail Way, Penn Valley, CA 95946.