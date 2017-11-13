Obituary of Tom “TC” Casper

Tom "TC" Casper, beloved husband and father, peacefully passed away on September 27, 2017 with his loving family nearby. He was born on May 3, 1941 in Yorba Linda, CA and moved with his parents and two brothers to Nevada County in 1956 where he worked and lived until his passing.

Tom was involved in 4-H and FFA. He raised cattle and was the first FFA president of Nevada Union High School and traveled with the group to Washington, D.C. He showed his cows around northern California and at the Nevada County Fair. Tom attended Cal Poly Tech for a period of time after high school and then returned to Nevada County. After his return, he started working for Robinson Timber in various job positions such as choker setter, truck driver and finally became their truck dispatcher. During those working years he volunteered

many hours to the community in various ways. This included using his own truck and personally transporting the "Gentle Giant" Bronze Sculpture, that was created by Todd Andrews, back and forth from the Bay Area and to its final resting place at the Nevada County Fairgrounds. He retired from Robinson's in 2009, after 50 hard-working, dedicated years.

He leaves behind his Family and Friends which were very important to him. Tom was a best friend and devoted husband to his wife Mary of 55 years and a dedicated, loving father to Tammy and her husband Gary.

He enjoyed spending time, catching up by phone and visiting with his brothers and their wives Kenny (Joan) and David (Judy) as well as the many friends that he has known during his

lifetime. He also leaves behind sisters and brothers-in-law, plus nieces and nephews. His parents (Kenneth and Evelyn Casper), his In Laws (Ernest and Anabel Struckman), nephew (Darin Casper) and sister-in-law (Joyce Casper) preceded him in death. Those that knew Tom, knew that he loved life. He also enjoyed outdoor adventures including camping, hunting, jeeping, snowmobiling, waterskiing, boating, Nascar races, riding ATV's and later traveling in his motorhome. His motto was… "the faster the sport, the better!"

Tom also had a passion for trucks. He envisioned and modified a Peterbilt truck and a Chevy pickup along with one of his buddies to design his own "Peter-Chevy" which can still be seen traveling Nevada County highways.

He was a jokester, competitor, teacher, hard worker, father figure and friend to many. Per his request, no services will be held. His final resting place is the Loney-Sanford Cemetery. Per the family's request, in lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Tom Casper Memorial FFA Scholarship at his alma mater, Nevada Union High School. Please send checks (with the name of the scholarship in the memo line) made payable to: NJUHSD, 11645 Ridge Road, Attn: Barbara Ross, Grass Valley, CA 95945.

Tom is dearly missed by those that love him.

Now that you are free from being tethered to a machine for your oxygen and free from pain, get back on those ATV's and ride on …

Arrangements are under direction of Hooper & Weaver Mortuary.