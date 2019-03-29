Obituary of Tom Edwards
March 29, 2019
Tom Edwards passed away on March 24, 2019. He was 81.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Tom was born on March 19, 1938. He and his love, Sharon, moved to Nevada City in 1990 from southern California. For 15 years he was the owner-broker of Century 21 Gold Dust Realty.
He was a friend of Bill W. for 46 years. Tom enjoyed living on the river, where he drudged for gold and rode his quad ATV all over the mountain roads.
Tom was a man of integrity. He was content, met with success, and enjoyed a good life.
Tom is survived by his wife of 26 years, Sharon; his four wonderful adult children, ten grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren, all residing in southern California; his sister Nell, who lives in Grass Valley with her spouse, Rick.
Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.
