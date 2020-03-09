Obituary of Todd Anthony Marich

Todd Anthony Marich passed away peacefully at his home with his family by his side on February 26, 2020. He was 51. He was born July 13, 1968 in San Jose, California to Martin and Linda (Markle) Marich.

Todd moved to Nevada County at the age of 9, attending Magnolia, and graduating from Nevada Union class of 1987. Todd had a love for soccer and baseball both of which he excelled in. After high school Todd went on to play fast pitch softball, and flag football lovingly known as Boozer. Todd became an avid golfer enjoying trips to Monterey Bay, and Arizona.

Todd was known to many as an Outside Salesman for Hills Flat Lumber Company. His principles and amiable nature would not only initiate customers, but create life-long friends.

Todd married Krista Melching in 1995, they had 3 beautiful, courageous daughters together. He met Teal in 2009, having two gregarious sons together.

Todd’s true love came with his children, watching them play their own sports and come into their own. He loved seeing them find careers that they were passionate in. His happiness came from seeing them happy.

Todd will forever be known for his smile, his ability to make anyone laugh, his strength in the face of adversity and his affinity for anything sports related. He was obsessed with Pittsburgh Steelers and Pirates even attending an AFC Playoff Game in 2010 in Pittsburg, PA.

Todd was survived by his wife Teal, daughters Carly (Dexter) Freeman, Candice (Morgan) Juric, and Hope Marich, sons Teagan and Tye Marich, granddaughter Kayden Juric, mother Linda McDaniel, sister Tammy (Howie) Tiller, niece Tahny (Miles) Miessner, nephews Sean (Michelle) Hughes and Jace Tiller, aunt Kathy (Jim) Ingram, many beloved family and close friends.

He was preceded in death by his father, Martin Marich.

A Celebration of Life will be held at the Miner’s Foundry located at 325 Spring St. Nevada City, Ca on March 27, 2020 at 2pm.

In honor of Todd, please wear Pittsburgh garb or team colors of black and yellow.

We want to express our sincere gratitude for the nursing staff at Sierra Nevada Cancer Center/ATC, for making the unbearable bearable and Hospice of the Foothills for giving Todd dignity in his final days.

Arrangements by Hooper and Weaver Mortuary, Nevada City, Ca