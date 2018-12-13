Obituary of Timothy John Rossovich

Timothy John Rossovich passed away on December 6, 2018 at the age of 72 in Sacramento, California. Tim was born on March 14, 1946 in Palo Alto, California, the oldest of Frank and Thelma Rossovich's five children.

A Rosary service will be held on Friday, December 14, 2018 at 6:30pm, at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 235 Chapel Street, Grass Valley, California. A Memorial Mass will be held at 12:00 noon, on Saturday, December 15, at the same location above. There will be a reception following the Mass at the family residence. There will also be a Memorial Service held at USC after the beginning of the New Year.

Where to begin? How to find words that might accurately describe a life lived LARGE? Tim's life was lived in many phases. He was a consummate football player for much of his early years. An All-American at St. Francis High School in Mountain View, California, an All-American at USC playing from 1965-68, and co-captain on the 1967 National Championship Team. In 2015, he was inducted into the USC Athletic Hall of Fame.

Tim was selected by the Eagles in the 1968 NFL draft, where he played four seasons with a Pro Bowl appearance in 1969. He later played with the Philadelphia Bell of World Football League for two years, then the San Diego Chargers, and finally with the Houston Oilers before ending his illustrious years playing football in 1976. While his was unquestionably a remarkable career, his hard-playing physical style may have caught up with him in the form of CTE, which may have been the cause of the many antics throughout his life.

After football, still in his prime, Tim reinvented himself into an actor and stuntman. He appeared on MacGyver, The A-Team, Baywatch, Magnum, P.I., The Love Boat, and Charlie's Angels to name a few. He made appearances on the big screen in the Barbara Streisand/Ryan O'Neal movie, the Main Event (1979), The Long Riders (1980), Looker (1981), Night Shift (1982), and The Sting II (1983). He returned to Grass Valley, California, in 1995, where he remained until his death.

Those are some of Tim's professional accomplishments, but they do not begin to describe the colorful, vibrant, and often crazy life he led. He was known to have eaten glass, set himself on fire, and drove a car off a pier for "fun". Tim could not stand a boring party or bar, so he managed to entertain everyone with his crazy, dare-devil stunts. He was truly a legend in his own time, whose oft repeated antics will live far beyond his time here on Earth.

Tim also had a softer, domestic side, and loved to cook. Every month he would prepare and cook the exact meal that was featured on the front of Bon Appétit Magazine, then invite his family over for dinner. You could often spot Tim in the grocery store, strolling through the aisles reading every label in his cart. He was known to walk into a bar and generously buy everyone a round of drinks, always wanting people to have a good time. He and his wife Lauren created and managed the non-profit Chow Chow Rescue of the Sierra Foothills in Grass Valley. Together they rescued and placed over 2,000 dogs.

Tim was preceded in death by his parents and is survived by his loving wife Lauren; daughter Jamie (Steve) Stento; his siblings Frank (Sherry), Anita (Dolores), Rick (Eva), Melanie (Robert); grandchildren Jake, Ryan; his step-son Michael Rosenzweig, and numerous family members including nieces, nephews, cousins, and aunts.

A heartful thanks go to their loyal, caring Penn Valley neighbors and especially to Amy and Asia who assisted Tim and Lauren as his many physical disabilities made everyday living difficult.

