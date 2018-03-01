Obituary of Tilda Jayne Wathen

On Feb 21, 2018, Tilda Jayne Wathen, "Tish", passed peacefully, gracefully, listening to her favorite hymn, with her four adult children in attendance. She was 95. To her family and friends, she was known as a prayer warrior, attending Sierra Presbyterian Church and opening her home to all. She was a former kindergarten teacher, gracious host, loving mother, constant in her faith and friend to all trees. Married to Tom Wathen for 68 years, they enjoyed the love of their children, grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. Her bright Spirit will continue to shine in the hearts of all who knew her.

