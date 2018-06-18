Obituary of Thomas Vincent Earwood

Thomas Vincent Earwood

December 29, 1948 – June 9, 2018

He passed away with his closest family & friends in Nevada City, California at 8:58am. — He was 69 years old.

He was born to Lucille Marie McNees and Jesse Lee Earwood in 1948 in Maywood, California. As a young boy, he was an accomplished childhood model and at age 8 began racing quarter midget cars competitively. He was immediately drawn to rare automobiles which lent his interest for building his own model cars.

In his teenage years, he found a love for the Hawaiian Islands while living there, and then moved to Oregon where he met LuAnn Steger. She became his wife and the mother of his two children, Sky Everest and Lila Star. After moving back to California, he became a volunteer fireman in Pinyon Pines.

He was an avid musician throughout his life and spent many years in a successful reggae band Mystafya. He recorded much of his own music, including covers of many of histories' best musicians. Mastering each instrument, on every track he sang vocals and harmonies late into the night. He was extremely passionate about gems and minerals and dug prized specimens throughout the states of California and Nevada with his son Sky. His many hobbies included bonsai trees, cacti, cannabis and World of Warcraft gaming. One of his most personal and prideful of all was model car building, with which he holds many awards.

He was a talented woodworker throughout his life, specializing in finish carpentry. He restored Nevada City's Victorian dwellings, including his first job, the Emma Nevada House on Broad Street.

He loved spending time with his closest friends and fellow musicians. He was drawn to Buddhism and spent many years with the Monks and the Sierra Friends of Tibet. He was impassioned by cooking, eating sushi, smoking herb and was crazy about anything Japanese, Jamaican or Tibetan. He was a loving Father, Brother, Uncle and Son. A dedicated friend to all who had the pleasure of knowing him. He had beautiful bright blue eyes and a notably Zen demeanor that will be dearly missed.

He is predeceased by: His Son, Sky Everest Earwood and his Father Jesse Lee Earwood

He is survived by: Lucille McNees, Mother; Lila Star Earwood, Daughter; Jerry Earwood, Brother; Randy Earwood, Brother; Jennifer Earwood, Niece; Michael Earwood, Nephew.

There will be a celebration of life for Tom @ Pioneer Park in Nevada City, today, Saturday, June 16th. Potluck and music from 1pm to dusk, all are welcome. — Any contributions can be made to Lila or Jerry Earwood.