Obituary of Thomas N. Cude

Thomas Cude

It is with great sadness that the family of Thomas N. Cude, age 60, announce that he has travelled to heaven (probably in a race car) on August 5, 2019. He is preceded in death by parents June and Amel Cude.

Tom proudly served for 27 years as a Volunteer with the Higgins Fire District and retired as Captain. Tom also worked in the autobody/paint industry for 40 yrs., He spent many years at the local race tracks racing or helping race teams. Tom will be lovingly remembered by his partner/wife of 34 yrs., Sherri Cude; children April Pletsch and Joshua Petersen, daughter-in-law, 2 grandsons, second family the Dickeys, 2 half brothers, 3 sister in laws, 2 brother in laws, 4 nieces, 2 nephews, and many cousins and friends. His mischievous nature and awesome smile will be greatly missed.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the Leukemia Lymphoma Society or the California Fire Foundation. A potluck Celebration of Life will be held at the Higgins Lions Community Center 22490 E Hacienda Dr. Grass Valley CA on October 6, 2019 at 1 pm.