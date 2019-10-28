Obituary of Thomas McClinton Haifley

Thomas McClinton Haifley of Grass Valley, California, passed away after a long illness, with his wife Karen by his side. He was born on June 7, 1945 to Marilyn (Foltz) Haifley and Chester Jo Haifley in Santa Ana, California. He grew up in Long Beach and later in Rossmoor, California with two younger brothers Timothy Ogden Haifley, and Daniel Matthew Haifley. After graduating from high school, Tom attended Cuesta College and California Polytechnic College in San Luis Obispo, California, specializing in business and architecture, but followed his passion for mechanical systems, including working on and racing cars at the track in nearby Santa Maria.

Tom’s career took him to Dayton, Ohio to work for National Cash Register, then later to Ukiah, California for real estate. After moving to Silicon Valley, Tom met Karen Anderson in Los Gatos, and they later married. Karen worked as a hair stylist in Santa Clara County and Tom held jobs in the high tech industry, and ultimately Cisco Systems in San Jose.

After Tom and Karen retired, they re-located to Nevada City where they built a home. Tom went back to school to get his enrolled agent credentials in tax preparation, then opened Banner Mountain Tax Service serving the local area. Tom was active in civic affairs in Nevada City and Grass Valley, and after Tom suffered a stroke in 2013 many friends came to visit and share stories.

Tom had a strong passion for life, and enjoyed traveling in his motor home with Karen and visiting national parks across the country. He is predeceased by his parents, Chester and Marilyn Haifley, and is survived by his wife Karen, his children Christopher David Haifley of Laguna Beach and Michelle Ann Haifley of Ventura, his grandson Dylan Haifley, a great grandson, and his brothers Tim and his wife Mary of San Jose, California and Dan and his wife Rebecca of Santa Cruz, California, and nephew Aaron Haifley and nieces Paula Anne and Julia Haifley.