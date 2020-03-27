Obituary of Thomas Kevin Ryan

Tom passed peacefully at his home in Penn Valley. He is survived by his loving children, Christopher and Jenny, his father, John C Ryan of San Mateo, and his brothers, John (Sheri) and Michael, along with two generations of nieces and nephews.

Tom was predeceased by his dear mother, Patricia and his beloved wife, Cindy Ellis-Ryan.

Tom graduated from Hillsdale High School in San Mateo, CA in 1970. He was a member of the Retail Clerks Union and worked in San Mateo for Albertsons and Petrini’s for many years.

Tom enjoyed playing golf and most recently meeting with friends for coffee in the beautiful area of Penn Valley.

He will be greatly missed by all that knew him, including friends he had held close since childhood.

Once we can gather together there will be a celebration of Tom’s life.

Until we meet again Tom, may God hold you in the palm of His hand.