Obituary of Thomas Howell

Thomas Howell passed away on February 3, 2019 in Grass Valley. He was 88.

The rosary will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, February 23, 2019 at St. Patrick Catholic Church. A memorial mass will follow at 11:00 a.m.

Thomas was born on June 24, 1930 in Echo, Minnesota to Thyllis and Inga Howell. He joined the USMC in 1948 and served in Korea. He married the love of his life in 1954 and had four children. Thomas continued his education and worked in aerospace during the height of the space race and cold war and loved his job.

Thomas and Jo moved to Nevada County 30+ years ago, owning and running Brighton Street Grocery, driving school buses, Gold Country Stage, volunteering at GVPD and remaining active in his church.

He was the most modest, caring, nonjudgmental and giving person you could know. He will be missed by all.

Thomas is survived by his wife of 65 years, Jo; four children, Mark, Jenenne, Lisa and Matthew; thirteen grandchildren and nine great grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his grandson, Mark, Jr.

Memorial contributions can be made to an environmental protection group of your choice.

Arrangements are under the care of Hooper and Weaver Mortuary.