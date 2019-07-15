Obituary of Thomas Franklin Grogan

Thomas Franklin Grogan passed away on June 28, 2019 after a brief battle with cancer. Born on October 21, 1931 in Grogan City, Missouri, Tom served in the Navy during the Korean War. Afterward, he moved to California where he joined the Los Angeles County Fire Department. A devoted firefighter, he achieved the rank of Captain over the course of his long career.

Tom married Erna Pelech in 1957. The two raised their daughters Janet and Linda in Apple Valley, CA. After Tom’s retirement, he and Erna moved to Penn Valley where Tom spent his time cultivating stunning landscaped yards, woodworking, and making professional quality home improvements.

He is survived by his daughters Janet Grogan (Joe Petrozelli), Linda (David) Macdonald; three grandchildren, Thomas, Madelaine, Samuel; a sister, Helen Snyder; and a brother, Donald Grogan. He was preceded in death by his wife, Erna, three sisters, Ruby, Ruth, Anna Mae, and a brother, Arthur.

Tom was a loving father, grandfather, and friend. He will be deeply missed.

Tom’s memorial takes place at 2 p.m. on August 24th in the Cedar Room of the Oaks Clubhouse at Lake Wildwood in Penn Valley.