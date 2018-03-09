Obituary of Thomas Fleeman

Thomas Fleeman entered Heaven on March 7, 2018, and passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by loved ones.

He was a Godly, family man who filled the life of others with laughter and love.

He was an electrician in the IBEW for 60 years and he taught many new electricians, as he was taught by his father in law. He led family, friends, and co-workers by example.

He is survived by his three daughters, four grandchildren, one sister, multiple nieces and nephews and many friends. His in laws were like brothers, sisters, sons and daughters. He was preceded in death by his wife, parents, two sisters, and some nieces and nephews.

A graveyard service will be held at 10:30 a.m., on March 16, 2018, at Hooper and Weaver.

In lieu of flowers, please donate to Hospice of the Foothills, in Memory of Thomas Fleeman 11270 Rough and Ready Highway Grass Valley, CA 95945.