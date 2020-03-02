Obituary of Thomas Denslow Robins

Thomas Denslow Robins

May 24, 1925 – February 19, 2020

Thomas Denslow Robins, Lieutenant Commander in the US Navy (LCDR USN, retired), passed away peacefully in his home in Grass Valley at the age of 94. He was born in Sibley Hospital in Washington D.C. on 24 May 1925, attended school in Lanham, Maryland, and enlisted in the US Navy on 6 June 1942.

During his time of service in the American Theater and European, African, Middle Eastern Theater, Tom Robins earned the following awards and citations: Presidential Unit Citation (PUC), Navy Commendation (COM) with 2 service stars, Navy Unit Commendation (NUC) with 2 Combat Valor awards, Vietnam Service with 5 service stars, Vietnam Distinguished Service Order 2nd Class, Vietnam Cross of Gallantry, Vietnam Campaign, Navy Expeditionary (Korea), Good Conduct with 5 service stars, WW II Victory and American Defense with 2 service stars.

After 30 years of federal service and service as a Navy Aviation Ordnanceman (IFAOYAS), Tom retired from the US Navy on 1 July 1972. In retirement, he became a skilled cabinet maker and avid stamp collector. He was a member of the Military Officers Association of America, Association of Aviation Ordnancemen, USS Kitty Hawk (CV-63) Veterans Association, USS Yorktown (CV-10) Association, USS Oriskany (CV-34) Association, American Philatelic Society, Gold Country Stamp Club, and a sustaining member of the USS Midway (CV-41) Museum. He was a founder of the Aviation Ordnancemen Educational Foundation, which provides scholarships to descendants of Navy Aviation Ordnancemen.

He was proceeded in death by his wife of 72 years Ann Catherine Robins (1924-2016), whom he married on 22 February 1944; his son Alan Edward Robins (1949-2003); and his grandson Kenneth Thomas Robins (1968-1993). He is survived by his three children, Thomas Michael Robins, Joyce Ann Oates, and James Thomas Robins, nine grandchildren, and ten great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his second wife, Neva Mae Bright, whom he married on 31 October 2017.

Tom was a generous and kind man who will be remembered by many. He will be cremated and finally taken back to the sea by the Neptune Society, where his ashes will be scattered. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Association of Aviation Ordnancemen Educational Foundation would be appreciated.