Obituary of Thomas A. Coleman

Tom A. Coleman passed away on June 26, 2018 in Reno, Nevada. He was 80 years old. Tom was Born February 18, 1938 in Chicago, Illinois. He tried his hand at a few crafts such as working in the newspaper business, at gas stations, funeral homes and dry cleaners and ultimately as a Right-of-Way agent for the Illinois Central Railroad. That is, until Uncle Sam caught up with him and he was drafted to serve two

years in Alaska. Returning home he became a Right-of-way Coordinator and then Real Estate Appraiser for Pacific Gas and Electric Company. Which is appropriate since PG&E got its start in the National Hotel.

Tom relocated to Nevada City in 1969 and opened Terra Alta Real Estate. He retained his broker's license for 50 years. In 1979, he bought the historic National Hotel and continued as the manager of the hotel until February 2018.

For over 40 years, Tom served his community as follows:

• Past Exalter Ruler of the Nevada City Elks

Lodge #518

• President Nevada City Chamber of Commerce

• President Nevada County Board of Realtors

• Realtor of the Year

• Member of the Nevada County Grand Jury

• Member of the Nevada County Transportation

Commission

• Member of the Nevada City Planning

Commission

• Elza Kilroy Award recipient – highest

honor the Chamber of Commerce bestows

• Business Person of the Year Award

• Recognized multiple times as a Paul Harris

Fellow (Rotary Award)

His partner Ernestine "Ernie" Kehn, son Clark Coleman, daughter Carissa Coleman, stepchildren Jamie and Jimmie Kehn, and sister JoAnn survive him.

A memorial service will be held on Saturday, July 14th at 2:00 p.m. at the Nevada City Elks Lodge, 518 State Highway 49, Nevada City. Memorial contributions can be sent to the Heart Association.