Obituary of Theresa J. Engel

Theresa J. Engel passed away on October 31, 2019. She was 75 years old.

Theresa was born on August 10, 1944 in Portland, Oregon. She married twice and was blessed with six children.

She loved God, horses, genealogy, and was a member of the Daughters of the Revolutionary War. Theresa was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, but also loved the Catholic Church.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Danica Gutierrez and baby Mary. She is survived by her children, Kathy, Tawny, Tom-e-Lee, and Bobby.